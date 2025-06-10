Is AGT New Tonight? (June 10, 2025)

CitiLimitz Brings Back '90s R&B with a Smooth Cover of "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo | AGT 2025 | NBC

AGT Season 20 has already introduced fans to so many mind-blowing Acts, and even more are in store.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Melanie "Mel B" Brown have another wild night full of jaw-dropping Acts in store for them. Following the Season 20 premiere, America’s Got Talent has been leaving the Judges and audiences at home absolutely flabbergasted with the talent that's taken the stage so far.

While plenty of very talented musicians and singers have blown everyone away with their performances, the Acts during the June 3 episode got very specific. Like middle school P.E. teacher Amanda Badertscher, who thoroughly impressed the Judges and AGT Host Terry Crews by throwing footballs from far distances. Crews, a former NFL player, called her Audition "unbelievable," while Mandel thought Badertscher was "incredibly inspirational."

The night also introduced AGT fans to Phobias, a terrifying magic group dressed as clowns who had the audience screaming in their seats. Stunned by all of their jump scares and creepy magic tricks, all four Judges gave Phobias a yes. “I hate clowns so much, but that was brilliant," Cowell said after their Audition. Vergara also said she thought their Act was "brilliant and scary, I mean we couldn't take our eyes off you," while Mandel joked he was "too afraid to say no."

Phobias appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In another exciting moment, Mel B gave her Golden Buzzer to the Messoudi Brothers, a juggling Act who had previously competed in Season 14. This time around, they stripped down to their underwear and then put their clothes back on all while they juggled large knives. "I think you are perfect!" Mel B exclaimed as she smashed the coveted button.

AGT Season 20 is really just getting started and even more mind-blowing moments are on the way. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of AGT tonight on NBC.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, June 10, 2025? Yes! A brand new episode of AGT Season 20 airs tonight — Tuesday, June 10 — at 8/7c on NBC. The Judges will watch more Auditions when tonight's episode kicks off. Viewers can expect to see an "aerialist duo" as well as "a robot-dog boy band," the logline for AGT Season 20, Episode 3 teases.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images