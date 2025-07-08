Is AGT New Tonight? (July 8, 2025)

Tom Sandoval And The Most Extras Performs "Take On Me" by a-ha | AGT 2025 | NBC

Season 20 of America's Got Talent continues to deliver gasps, chills, and pure shock as the Judges watch some truly incredible Acts take the stage. Over the first batch of episodes, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, and Terry Crews have all been thoroughly wowed with this season's talent.

During Season 20, Episode 5, Vergara smashed her Golden Buzzer for Stardust, a mind-blowing roller skating aerial stunt Act that had the duo spinning and flying in the air. "For real, I think that was great," the Modern Family star said. "I could see moves that are difficult, that are different, that are special. I think you deserve this."

Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval also auditioned with his band, The Most Extras, during the June 24 episode of AGT. After they performed a rendition of the A-ha's "Take On Me," the band got the good news that they'd be advancing to the next stage of the show. In an interview with NBC Insider, Sandoval said he was "nervous" to go on AGT, but he's happy he took the leap with his band. And the next time they take the stage, they plan to take things up a notch.

"We're going to definitely step up our performance and probably go a little bit of a different direction to show our versatility — but we're not sure just yet," Sandoval told NBC Insider. "We've got a few songs that we're kind of throwing around and thinking about, but we're still trying to figure that out and how to present them."

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras appear onstage on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

So what's in store for AGT tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, July 8, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of AGT Season 20 airs tonight, July 8, at 8/7c on NBC. During Tuesday night's episode, the Judges will watch the sixth round of Auditions, including one courtesy of Bay Melnick Virgolino, a 10-year-old guitar prodigy who will perform an electrifying rendition of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way."

