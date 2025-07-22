AGT Is Airing a Special Golden Buzzer Episode Tonight on NBC (DETAILS)

The BoykinZ Receive a GOLDEN BUZZER from Terry Crews for "Fell in Love with a Cowboy" | AGT 2025

The BoykinZ Receive a GOLDEN BUZZER from Terry Crews for "Fell in Love with a Cowboy" | AGT 2025

AGT will revisit the most memorable Golden Buzzer moments and reveal behind-the-scenes details on the iconic button.

From breathtaking singing performances to jaw-dropping knife jugglers, there's been no shortage of talent on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent. In 2025, a select number of Acts have earned the Judges' coveted Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the Live Shows later this summer.

But who's gotten a Golden Buzzer in AGT Season 20? And what's the history of the button? A new AGT special airing tonight on NBC will answer all of your burning questions. Read on for all the details.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, July 22, 2025? Yes! An all-new, special episode of AGT Season 20 airs on Tuesday, July 22, at 8/7c on NBC. The two-hour special — ​​​​​​"America’s Got Talent: Greatest Golden Buzzers!" — will look back the most memorable and jaw-dropping Golden Buzzer moments in the show's history. "From the buzzer’s origin to its biggest viral performances, this exclusive special oﬀers fans a never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes look at the moment that changed everything — for the contestants and the judges alike," the episode's synopsis reads.

AGT's "Greatest Golden Buzzers" special will celebrate the button's history, the talented Acts who've gotten it, and more

During the special, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, and Terry Crews will give a behind-the-scenes look at what exactly leads up to those unforgettable Golden Buzzer moments on AGT. How do they decide when to press the button? What's happens after the gold confetti falls? All will be revealed on Tuesday night. Cowell will also break down the history of AGT's Golden Buzzer, dating back to when it was first introduced on the show.

Throughout AGT's 20 seasons, viewers have witnessed many unforgettable and career-defining Golden Buzzer Acts, like Season 14's winner Kodi Lee. In 2019, Lee scored a Golden Buzzer from Gabrielle Union after performing Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You." Previously, Cowell described Lee's AGT Audition as "magic" and said he's "going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

Two years prior, Season 12 winner Darci Lynne, who was just 12 years old at the time of her Audition, secured Mel B's Golden Buzzer after she wowed the audience with her ventriloquism Act, featuring her pink puppet Petunia. After winning AGT in 2017, Lynne's career has been unstoppable.

Vergara told NBC Insider that she's moved to press her Golden Buzzer button when she feels a special "combination" of emotions. "Is it something that makes me, like, super excited, and that I see where they can go with this, you know, if they come back? It's like a weird combination," she said. "I cannot even point [to] if it's like, 'Oh, it's because they did this...' No, it's like a combination."

How can you watch the AGT "Greatest Golden Buzzers" special? AGT's "Greatest Golden Buzzers" special airs on July 22 at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss Tuesday night's broadcast, the special will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

