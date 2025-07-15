Is AGT New Tonight? (July 15, 2025)

AGT Season 20 has even more mind-blowing Auditions in store tonight on NBC.

From seeing a 10-year-old rockstar light up the stage to a surprise performance from Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval, Season 20 of America's Got Talent has been leaving us with our jaws dropped with each and every episode.

Not only have this season's Acts been full of mind-blowing talent, they've also been many heartwarming moments. During last week's episode of AGT, for instance, a grandmother and granddaughter duo wowed the audience when they performed an original song. Viewers were also blown away when bodybuilder Mike Munz literally ripped off his sweater and flexed his muscles, ultimately securing four Yeses.

"I wasn’t expecting that!" Simon Cowell told Munz. "I thought you were gonna take your clothes off and you were gonna be like a pencil. I’ve never seen anyone have so many muscles in their body and to control them all over. I mean…I’ve gotta ask this, would you ever consider taking on a client who could do with a bit of a tone up? It’s just a friend of mine." Mel B. then added, "I think what you’ve done is hot, fit and unique!"

Mike Munz auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Judges also said "Yes" to several more impressive Acts throughout Episode 6 of AGT Season 20. Like the EDT Dance Team, a young group of girls from New Orleans who Sofía Vergara called "spectacular." And the Birmingham Youth Choir from Alabama who scored one of Cowell's Golden Buzzers after a stunning performance of "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee."

"I could see and hear how much work went into this. Every single one of you played a perfect part," Cowell told them. "We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I am so honored that you would come here on our twentieth anniversary. And in return I want to give you something."

So what's in store for AGT tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, July 15, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of AGT Season 20 airs tonight, July 15, at 8/7c on NBC. During Episode 7, the Judges will watch and weigh in on more dazzling Auditions.

