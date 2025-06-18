Is a New Episode of Love Island USA Coming on Tonight? (June 18)

With every new recoupling and each new bombshell who lands in Fiji, Love Island USA Season 7 has been firing on all cylinders.

Spoilers from the June 17 episode of Love Island USA Season 7 are ahead.

The drama between Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown has been talk of the villa these days, especially after America's dramatic recoupling vote earlier this week, which Olandria Carthen called "messy as f---" as it broke up the couple who'd been together since Day 1.

During the June 17 episode of Love Island USA, Ariana Madix revealed the Islanders would be going through yet another recoupling and Jeremiah left his fellow cast members in shock. Instead of choosing to get back into a couple with Huda, Jeremiah chose to stay with bombshell Iris Kendall.

"I chose Iris because she was thrown into a total s---storm and was somehow always level-headed, always checking up on me ... I'm excited to see where it goes," Jeremiah told Ariana, adding that he didn't choose Huda because he felt their connection "was just too toxic." As for Iris, she said she was "excited to explore" her connection with Jeremiah.

Iris Kendall on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 13. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Visibly surprised by Jeremiah's decision, Huda explained that she was willing to give him "another chance" because he told her he "still cares about me."

Still single, Huda secured enough support from the Islanders to stay in the villa. The Islanders ended up saying goodbye to Jalen Brown, who had a short stay in the villa after making his entrance on Day 9.

For other couples, the episode delivered plenty of happy news. Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega remained in a couple, as did Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez. And after weeks of flirting, Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe are now officially a couple. Austin Shepard and Amaya Espinal also decided to couple up with each other, and Olandria and Taylor Williams got back together after a brief split.

So when can you watch the next episode of Love Island USA on Peacock and see what happens next for these new couples? Read on for all the details.

Is Love Island USA streaming on Peacock tonight? (June 18, 2025) No, Love Island USA will not be airing a new episode on Wednesday night. But you won't have to wait long to touch base with the Islanders. Love Island USA Season 7 returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, June 19, which will be available to stream at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Jalen Brown, Nic Vansteenberghe, Austin Shepard, Ace Green, Charlie Georgiou, Taylor Williams, Jeremiah Brown, and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez on Love Island Season 7, Episode 10. Photo: Peacock