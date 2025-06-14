Is a New Episode of Love Island USA Coming on Tonight? (June 14)

Welcome back to the villa, fellow Love Island USA aficionados. With all of the drama that's already unfolded in Fiji, it's hard to believe it's only been a matter of days since Season 7 premiered.

It's early days, but the Islanders have been delivering on all fronts. During the very first episode, for instance, Ace and Chelley revealed they knew each other before they moved into the villa and Belle-A became the first Islander to be dumped. Huda also finally confessed some major information about herself to Jeremiah.

A number of bombshells have also made their dramatic entrances. And while some have managed to couple up with an Islander without any drama, that certainly hasn't been the case for everyone. Oh, and Ariana Madix debuted a totally new and dramatic hair color as she told the Islanders she was "definitely feeling a bit naughty" during the June 12 episode.

The women of Love Island USA Season 7 line up together on Episode 6. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

So what's in store for Love Island USA tonight on Peacock? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Love Island USA streaming on Peacock tonight? (June 14, 2025) Yes! But instead of a traditional episode, you can stream the latest installment of Love Island Aftersun at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. All-new episodes featuring the Islanders and all of the happenings inside the villa return on Sunday night. Until then, be sure to tune in for the weekly after show hosted by Love Island alums, who will sit down with Islanders who've already been dumped from the island as well as cast members who are still in the game and looking for love.

Callum Hole and Cely Vazquez for Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

What time does Love Island USA start streaming on Peacock? Every day except Wednesdays, you can stream new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock, with new episodes of Love Island Aftersun dropping on Saturdays.

By now, connections have been tested with each new bombshell and new friendships will certainly be put through the wringer as Season 7 continues. And as Madix told Decider in May 2025, that's what makes Love Island the cultural phenomenon that it is. “Maybe we have some chaos, maybe we have beautiful friendships as well as we had last season, and hopefully some beautiful, successful love stories," she said ahead of this season's premiere. "I feel like that’s the trifecta of things that makes me love Love Island.”