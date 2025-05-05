Would Martha and José Approve? | Yes, Chef! | NBC

Martha Stewart and José Andrés will return to teach Yes, Chef!'s unruly competitors a thing or two about working well in the kitchen.

Is a New Episode of Yes, Chef! on Tonight? (May 5, 2025)

NBC's new take on a cooking competition series, Yes, Chef!, is finally underway, and with a new week comes a new set of challenges for the ... difficult chefs who remain in the kitchen.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Yes, Chef! on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts highly skilled chefs through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Enter co-hosts, judges, and executive producers Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues.

Read on to learn more about when to expect the next episode.

Related

Is a new episode of Yes, Chef! on tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025? Yes! Episode 2 of Yes, Chef!, "Martha's Roast," premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025.

What time does Yes, Chef! come on tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025? Episode 2 of Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following The Voice. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

José Andrés and Martha Stewart in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who is still competing on Yes, Chef!? The 11 remaining chefs competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Michelle Francis | Santa Monica, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire | Bristol, VA

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC Chef Petrina Peart from Cheyenne, Wyoming, was eliminated in the premiere episode after a run-in with a watery gazpacho sent her packing. Read our full exit interview with Chef Petrina right here. For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Monday nights on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.