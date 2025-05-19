Chef Zain Decides Who to Take Down | Yes, Chef! | NBC

Co-hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés are looking for excellent dishes — and better attitudes.

Is a New Episode of Yes, Chef! on Tonight? (May 19, 2025)

After the emotional conclusion of Yes, Chef! Episode 3, "What's in the Box?," which saw a previous MVC booted from the competition, the chefs are ready to hit the kitchen once again.

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts professional chefs through tests that challenge their skills in the kitchen ... and bring their personal problems to the forefront. These chefs have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses keep them from reaching their full potential.

Enter co-hosts, judges, and executive producers Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who guide the chefs through culinary challenges and crown each week's MVC (Most Valuable Chef).

Is a new episode of Yes, Chef! on tonight, Monday, May 19, 2025? Yes! Episode 4 of Yes, Chef!, "Taste of Your Own Medicine," premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 19, 2025.

What time does Yes, Chef! come on tonight, Monday, May 19, 2025? Episode 4 of Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following The Voice. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Julia Chebotar, Christopher Morales, Michelle Francis, and Emily Brubaker during Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who's still competing on Yes, Chef!? The nine remaining chefs competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC Chef Michelle Francis of Santa Monica, California, was eliminated at the end of Episode 3 after an egg-related run-in with Chef Katsuji Tanabe left her in a lurch with a fatty consommé. "The biggest thing that I hope people understand is that the people in the back that are making your food, they're amazing people,” Chef Michelle said. "They have families and they have different things that they've gone through in their life. Just respect the food and everything that they do." Read NBC Insider's full exit interview with Chef Michelle right here. For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Monday nights on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.