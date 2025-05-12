Tensions Boil as Angry Chefs Hash It Out | Yes, Chef! | NBC

These unruly chefs are looking to impress co-hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés.

Is a New Episode of Yes, Chef! on Tonight? (May 12, 2025)

The stakes are starting to become real for the brilliant but troubled chefs competing week-to-week on Yes, Chef!

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts highly skilled chefs through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Enter co-hosts, judges, and executive producers Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who guide the chefs through culinary challenges designed to test (and, perhaps more importantly) overcome their personal issues.

Read on to learn more about when to expect the next episode.

Is a new episode of Yes, Chef! on tonight, Monday, May 12, 2025? Yes! Episode 3 of Yes, Chef!, "What's in the Box?" premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 12, 2025.

What time does Yes, Chef! come on tonight, Monday, May 12, 2025? Episode 3 of Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC tonight, Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following The Voice. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

José Andrés and Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who's still competing on Yes, Chef!? The 10 remaining chefs competing in Yes, Chef! Season 1 are: Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA

Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY

Michelle Francis | Santa Monica, CA

Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME

Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lawler | Madison, WI

Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA

Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL

Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY

Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC Chef Torrece Gregoire, aka "Chef T," of Bristol, Virginia, was eliminated at the end of Episode 2. "This industry is so daunting," Chef T said when asked about the show's impact on her. "It's usually about the negative reviews or that negative thing that happened and now there's just...a different perspective. Some things will happen, but it's not the end of the world... How can I pick up those pieces and turn it around to be something more positive and more productive? Because there's always people that's going to try to harm you." Read our full exit interview with Chef T right here. For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.

