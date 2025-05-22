Catch Up with Bash, Theo, June and Mags to Get Ready for Season 4 | Transplant | NBC

Is a New Episode of Transplant on Tonight? (May 22, 2025)

The premiere of the fourth and final season of Transplant is officially here. Starring Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed, all-new episodes of the award-winning medical drama begin airing tonight on NBC.

How to Watch Watch the Season 4 premiere of Transplant on Thursday, May 22 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

As the newest season of Transplant premieres on NBC with not one, but two episodes, Bash will continue to prove that he’s “the kind of doctor that takes risks” at York Memorial Hospital, as the brilliant and beloved character says in the official trailer for Season 4.

Set in Toronto, Transplant will air 10 episodes in total throughout the newest season and Haq told the Toronto Star in a January 2024 interview that he’s “tremendously proud of the story” viewers will get to see. The Canadian actor also shared that it was “a real gift” to play the brilliant doctor and Syrian refugee for four seasons.

RELATED: What to Know About Hamza Haq, the Star of NBC's Addicting Medical Drama Transplant

What's more, Laurence Leboeuf, who plays Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, described Season 4 as her "favorite" in an interview with CTV. "We’re going really deep," the Canadian actress said. "This is my favorite season, and I’m not even exaggerating, or lying, when I say that. I really mean it.”

Dr.Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) appear in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 5. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the Season 4 premiere of Transplant on NBC.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, May 22, 2025? Yes! A two-hour event to celebrate the premiere of Transplant Season 4 airs tonight, May 22, on NBC. Two all-new episodes will be airing this Thursday: Season 4, Episode 1 (“Crete”) at 8/7c, followed by Season 4, Episode 2 (“Sinkhole”) at 9/8c. In Transplant’s Season 4 premiere episode, the official logline for “Crete” reads: “Bash and Mags team up to save a John and Jane Doe found in the woods; a fully qualified surgeon now, June sees her old mentor in a new light; suspended from the hospital, Theo longs for the action while treating patients virtually.” In Season 4’s second episode, Bash makes a risky move to help someone in need. “Bash jumps into a sinkhole to save a trapped pedestrian; Mags faces a difficult personal choice, while attempting to contain a potential outbreak in the Emergency Department,” the logline for “Sinkhole” reads.

Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi and Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

When do new episodes of Transplant air? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 air on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Transplant, NBC's Canadian Medical Drama