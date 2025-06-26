Theo Tends to a Child Who Has Sensory Processing Disorder | Transplant | NBC

Is a New Episode of Transplant on Tonight? (June 26, 2025)

From risky life-changing surgeries to long-awaited romantic reunions, Transplant Season 4 has been an emotional rollercoaster at York Memorial Hospital.

Spoilers ahead of Transplant Season 4, Episode 6 ("Fever Dream").

After many question marks and worries, Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) finally underwent her heart transplant surgery during Episode 6 "Fever Dream." And while the procedure was a success after some scary complications, the thought of potentially losing Mags hit Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq), prompting him to tell her his true feelings.

"I can't see a future unless you're in it," Bash told Mags during last week's episode of Transplant. "This is real, Mags. I want this to be real." After taking some time to think about it and heal from her surgery, Mags then told Bash with a smile, "I want it to be real, too."

Elsewhere at the hospital, Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) helped an anxious young patient who'd been attacked by a coyote as his father delivered some big personal news. Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) also told Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) she'd no long have to deal with Dr. Mark Novak (Gord Rand) as he'd officially be moving out of the Trauma OR.

Towards the end of the episode, Transplant jumped six months into the future, with Mags at Bash's apartment, helping his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) find her math homework and revealing that she's slowly returning to work.

Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) and Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) appear on Transplant Season 4 Episode 1 “Crete”. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

The final season of Transplant has been a whirlwind and Haq told the Toronto Star he’s “tremendously proud of the story" viewers will see. As for Bash and Mags' romance, Leboeuf said in a June 2025 interview with TV Insider that the characters realized they didn't be apart any longer. “I think they’ve had enough of back and forth to know what it means to lose one another," she said. "Sometimes you realize when you go through it, the person you love and you lose, you’re just like, life is not the same without that person."

Read on to find out how to watch the newest episode of Transplant tonight on NBC.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, June 26, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Transplant airs tonight. Transplant Season 4, Episode 7 ("Torn") airs on Thursday, June 26 at 8/7c on NBC. On tonight's episode, Mags is set to return to York Memorial, while June navigates loss professionally and personally.

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? You can watch all-new episodes of Transplant Season 4 on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) in Transplant Season 4, Episode 6. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

