From personal dilemmas to intense medical cases in the ER, the fourth and final season of Transplant continues to unpack the complexities of the brilliant staff at York Memorial Hospital.

The most recent episodes of NBC's Canadian medical drama have really taken a deep dive into Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) and her ongoing health journey. Just as she was celebrating a major career milestone of landing the ER fellowship, Mags then got a call from her heart transplant team, who informed her that a "perfect match" was officially available and she'd need to act fast. During last week's episode — Season 4, Episode 5 ("Heart") — Mags became a patient at the hospital, preparing herself for a life-changing surgery while also worrying about how her long recovery would impact her new job.

Meanwhile, not long after finding out that Mags was waiting for a heart, Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) went into shock, causing him to experience memory issues at work. Still, Bash made it clear to Mags that was there for her. "I understand why you didn't tell me," he tells her in Episode 5. "But I want to be here for you now in whatever way you need me to be."

Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) also continued to support Mags as she struggled with how her surgery could potentially change her life, all while dealing with her own decisions about parenthood.

So what else is in store for NBC's Canadian medical drama? Read on for all the details you need to watch the newest episode of Transplant on NBC.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, June 19, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Transplant airs tonight. Transplant Season 4, Episode 6 airs on Thursday, June 19 at 8/7c on NBC. In "Fever Dream," a big, life-changing moment is in store for Mags as she undergoes heart transplant surgery.

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 air on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

