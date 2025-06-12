June and Dr. Singh Have Tension Between Them in Front of a Patient | Transplant | NBC

The newest episode of Transplant will pick up after that big cliffhanger tonight on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Transplant on Tonight? (June 12, 2025)

From tricky medical cases to twists and turns that never fail to pull at our heartstrings, Transplant continues to deliver plenty of suspense at the ER department of York Memorial Hospital.

Just last week, the fourth and final season of NBC's Canadian medical drama once again had viewers on the edge of their seats. For starters, Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) and Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) finally found out who Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) chose for the ER fellowship. Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) was also thrown through the wringer during Season 4, Episode 4 ("Decisions") with her resident Ryan and Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) jumped into action to save a child's life.

During all of the medical chaos and workplace drama, Mags and Bash aren't sure where they stand romantically with each other after sleeping together earlier in the season. And finally, the episode ended with Mags receiving an important call from her heart transplant team that a "perfect match" is now available for her.

Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) and Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) appear on Transplant Season 4 Episode 1 “Crete”. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

With so much happening professionally and in their personal lives, Leboeuf told PopCulture there's "a cocktail of a lot of things going on" with Mags and Bash that she ultimately thinks "will bring them closer.”

As for Haq, the actor told TV Insider in a May 2025 interview Bash "met his match" the moment he first crossed paths with Mags. And overall for Season 4 of Transplant, which has already aired on Canada's CTV, Haq told the Toronto Star that he's “tremendously proud of the story." He also teased in an interview with Parade that viewers are going to "love" how the series wraps up. "I loved the ending. I think you’re going to love the ending," he said. "Often we don’t like the things we love, but I think you’re going to love it."

Until then, what's in store for Transplant tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, June 12, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Transplant Season 4 airs tonight, June 12. You can watch Transplant Season 4, Episode 5 ("Hearts") at 8/7c on NBC.

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? You can watch new episodes of Transplant Season 4 on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

