Bash Tends to an Earthquake Victim with an Eye Injury | Transplant | NBC

Bash and Mags continue to be a dynamic duo on tonight's episode of Transplant on NBC.

Whether they're jumping into a sinkhole to save someone in danger or undergoing their own life-changing surgeries, the resilient staff at York Memorial Hospital have been put through the wringer as Transplant Season 4 continues on NBC.

During last week's episode of Transplant, Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) was eager to officially return to work after her long-awaited heart transplant surgery — just as an earthquake shook Toronto and the hospital grappled with a nursing shortage. Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa), now the head of the trauma OR, dealt with a devastating loss and quietly turned to Mark Novak (Gord Rand) for help. Meanwhile, Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) made a major decision about the next steps of his career as the end of his residency at York gets closer.

Outside all of the medical chaos, Bash and Mags are still happily in love and supporting one another through each of their obstacles.

In an interview with TV Insider, Leboeuf echoed what many Transplant fans had been feeling about the couple finally getting back together. “Sometimes you realize when you go through it, the person you love and you lose, you’re just like, life is not the same without that person,” Leboeuf said of Mags and Bash's love story. “I think that there’s a conscious thing going on between them that’s like, we’re choosing this now and we’re going to work on this and we’re going to work through our issues and our problems and whatever we feel doesn’t fit or whatever. I think there’s a commitment thing.”

So what's next for Transplant Season 4 on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, July 3, 2025? Yes! You can watch a new episode of Transplant tonight, July 3, at 8/7c on NBC. Transplant Season 4, Episode 8 ("All I Have Is How I Feel") airs on Thursday night. "Bash and Mags support each other as doctors through new challenges, treating an older couple who arrives hospital glued together. Liz Bergeron confronts Theo about his inability to follow hospital rules. June makes a surprise announcement," the episode's synopsis reads.

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 air weekly on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

