It's time to say goodbye to Bash, June, and more of York's finest.

Transplant Season 4's Finale Airs Tonight on NBC — Here's Everything You Need to Know

After four gripping, emotional, and suspenseful seasons, Transplant is officially coming to an end tonight on NBC.

Season 4 of NBC's Canadian medical drama first aired on CTV in 2023 and now viewers in the U.S. will finally get to see Transplant's final chapter. The doctors at York Memorial Hospital have experienced struggles, joys, and plenty of heartbreak throughout the series, but perhaps especially as Season 4 delivered one of the most shocking deaths.

Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) in Transplant Season 4 Episode 8. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Spoilers ahead of Transplant Season 4, Episode 9 ("Who Is Mags?")

After undergoing heart transplant surgery and then suffering a fatal arrhythmia, Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) tragically died, leaving Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) in shock. During last week's episode, Bash had to break the tragic news to Dr. June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) and shared with Dr. Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) that he felt "numb" in the aftermath of Mags' death. As the hospital coped with loss of Mags and some chaos in the ER, her closest friends and colleagues at York then traveled to Montreal to said their goodbyes at her funeral, including Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah).

After the funeral, Bishop tried to comfort Bash, reflecting on their past together and telling him, "Don't blame yourself." And as Bash walked into his last day at York to clear out his locker, Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma) asked him to stay and take on the ER fellowship she had initially given to Mags.

So what's in store for the Season 4 finale of Transplant tonight on NBC? Read on for all the details.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, July 17, 2025? Yes! The Season 4 finale of Transplant airs tonight, July 17, at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The synopsis for the final episode of Transplant — Season 4, Episode 10 ("Never Too Late to Start Again") — reads: "June and Novak clash; Theo risks it all for a patient; Bash realizes how far he has come when he responds to an emergency."

The Season 4 finale episode marks the end of Transplant

Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) in Transplant Season 4, Episode 5. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Transplant creator and executive producer Joseph Kay previously explained that the medical drama would end after four seasons because that's how he envisioned Bash's story after fleeing the Syrian war and restarting his residency in Canada.

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said in a statement with CTV in 2023. “This series is a labor of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come.”

In 2025, ahead of the finale airing in the U.S. on NBC, Kay shared with TV Insider that he hopes the end of Transplant leaves viewers "feeling good where [Bash has] been and where he’s going."

“I would never argue that he’s completely healed from everything that’s happened to him, but it was a window of time where we get to learn about him, his experiences, and feel equipped that he’s going to be able to move on and that he is going to be able to start again. You can’t really tell that story unless you really challenge him emotionally in the present," Kay explained, adding that the final season of Transplant was "the most emotional, gripping, present tense story that we’ve put Bash through all in service of having the audience feel like this guy is going to be okay, even though he carries a lot of weight.”

Dr. Magalie Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf), and June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) during Transplant Season 4 Episode 8. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

