"We wanted to shake things up," Joseph Kay, thecreator of Transplant, said about Season 4's shocking plot twist.

From the very beginning, Transplant has taken viewers on a journey full of both joyful and heartbreaking moments. But perhaps especially as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) and Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) found their way to each other throughout the most recent episodes of Season 4 on NBC.

Spoilers ahead of Transplant Season 4, Episode 8 ("All I Have Is How I Feel").

Last week's shocking episode of Transplant took perhaps its most dramatic turn when Mags died months after undergoing heart transplant surgery. Bash had called an ambulance after Mags told him she felt that "something's not right" with her heart. Mags then shared with the paramedics that she'd been experiencing "Level 1 rejection" for a few weeks. At the hospital, she tragically suffered an a fatal arrhythmia that stopped her heart.

"Are you telling me she died?" Bash, clearly in shock, asked the doctors as tears flooded his eyes.

Transplant creator and executive producer Joseph Kay told TV Insider that they expected fans might be upset that Mags and Bash didn't get to live out their happily ever after.

“We wanted to shake things up and do something bold and important to our audience that would affect them and upset them and make them, sure, angry at us, but also curious to see how the rest of this journey goes. We didn’t want it to go out neatly,” Kay said. “I’d rather you have any emotion than be totally neutral to what we’re trying to do.”

After that crushing ending, an all-new episode of Transplant airs tonight on NBC. Read on for all the details you need, including when you can watch the series finale.

Is a new episode of Transplant on tonight, July 10, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Transplant airs tonight, July 10, at 8/7c on NBC. The synopsis for Season 4, Episode 9 ("Who Is Mags?") reads: "Bash treats a man injured in a car accident who was saved by the woman who hit him; a former member of the York Memorial team returns."

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 air on Thursday nights at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Transplant will be coming to an end soon as the series finale airs next week on Thursday, July 17. Kay previously in a statement with CTV that Transplant was always meant to conclude after four seasons.

“I’d always intended a four-season window into Bashir’s life as he completes his medical residency for a second time, sets down roots in Canada, and learns to shed some of his past, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to be able to tell his complete story,” Kay said. “This series is a labor of love for the great many of us who make it, and we’re excited for people to keep finding it for years to come.”

