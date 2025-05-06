John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13.

The Voice Season 27 is nearing the finish line.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 6, 2025)

From rookie Coach Kelsea Ballerini giving her team’s Artists a swanky pair of cowboy boots during the Blind Auditions to Adam Levine debuting “platinum-y, icy white” hair at the Playoffs, The Voice Season 27 has given fans so much to talk about. And that’s not even including what’s gone down on stage.

Not only have the Artists totally wowed their Coaches and audiences at home with their soulful performances, they’ve also showcased their fun style. During the April 28 episode, for instance, Darius J dyed his beard two different bright colors, while Iris Herrera rocked a chic cropped black jacket covered in silver crosses.

Earlier in The Voice Season 27, we also found out that Divighn, formerly on Team Bublé, is related to Tim Allen, and Jaelen Johnston could make all of the Coaches blush with his sultry cowboy vibes.

This season of The Voice has been such a fun, emotional, and wild ride so far, it’s hard to believe we’re nearing the finish line. So what’s happening with The Voice tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 6, 2025? Yes! The Voice is airing a one-hour recap episode of the Playoffs Part 2 tonight, May 6, at 8/7c on NBC.

What's new on The Voice this week? On Monday night, The Voice wrapped up Season 27’s Playoff performances. And while the Coaches have been making all of the tough decisions so far, the viewers now hold that power. This week, The Voice revealed the Top 8 Artists heading to the Live Shows: Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise on Team Kelsea; Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell on Team Adam; Renzo and Bryson Battle on Team Legend; and Adam David and Jadyn Cree on Team Bublé. When the Live Shows begin next week, Season 27’s Top 8 will continue to perform, but the audience will be voting for their favorite Artists. So while the Coaches can finally relax their shoulders a bit and take a deep breath, the stakes are higher than ever for their remaining team members.

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to watch The Voice

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.