The Voice Season 27 is one step closer to crowning a new winner.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 5, 2025)

The Voice Season 27 is in the thick of the Playoffs. And whether you’re talking about sports or a singing competition, the pressure is seriously on.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During last week’s episode of The Voice, Coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine had to make some of their toughest calls yet as they have to say goodbye to three of their team’s Artists. As the Playoffs kicked off on April 28, Ballerini described this nail-biting round of The Voice as full of "nerves," while Levine said it was "brutal" that they have to cut three of their Artists as they can only send two to the Live Shows.

Brutal, indeed!

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

So what's happening with The Voice tonight on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 5, 2025? Yes! A brand new two-hour episode of The Voice Season 27 airs tonight, May 5, at 8/7c on NBC. Monday night’s episode of The Voice will dive into the second night of the Playoffs.

Is there an episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, May 6, 2025? Yes! The Voice will be airing a one-hour recap episode of the Playoffs Part 2 on Tuesday night this week. Tune in at 8/7c on NBC to watch.

What's new on The Voice this week? This week, The Voice will wrap up Season 27’s Playoffs performances. After Monday night’s episode, we’ll know which Artists from each team will be heading to the Live Shows. During the April 28 episode — the first night of the Playoffs — the Artists had a chance to work with Season 27’s Playoff Mega Mentors, LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow. And while each team entered this round with five Artists, their Coach can only choose two to advance to the Live Shows. The first night of the Playoffs revealed that Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise from Team Kelsea will head to the Live Shows, while Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell will represent Team Adam in the next stage of the competition. And during Monday night’s episode of The Voice, Bublé and Legend will choose their team’s finalists.

Iris Herrera on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

How to watch The Voice

New episodes of The Voice Season 27 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.