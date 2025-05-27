Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 27, 2025)
Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and more music legends made that Live Finale even more iconic.
If you’re still reeling from the Live Finale of The Voice Season 27, you’re not alone.
Besides finally learning who America crowned the winner of The Voice Season 27, a long list of iconic musicians also took the stage, including several former Coaches. Like Kelly Clarkson, who performed her new single “Where Have You Been.” Chance the Rapper, who ditched his signature “3” hat for the Live Finale, also sang his dreamy new song, “Space and Time,” while Blake Shelton performed his new country hit, “Texas.”
Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice Season 27 now that it’s over, and find out who will serve as Coaches in NBC’s upcoming season this fall.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 27, 2025?
No, The Voice will not be airing a new episode tonight.
The Voice is currently on hiatus after Season 27’s action-packed Live Finale aired on May 20 on NBC.
RELATED: Where to Stream The Voice Season 27 Finale Results After They Air on NBC
Is The Voice coming back for another season in 2025?
Yes! The Voice is returning this fall on NBC with an all-new season.
Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan have been revealed as The Voice Season 28’s Coaches.
When Snoop first joined The Voice in Season 26, the rapper told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show he was excited to share his insight and experience with his team of Artists. “Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop said. “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing.”
And the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” musician is surely excited to be reunited with Queen Reba, as the two worked together on The Voice Season 26. "That's the queen. I mean, I'm Snoop Dogg," he told Fallon. "I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!"
RELATED: Adam Levine's Daughter Was Totally in Awe Watching Him Film The Voice Finale
How to watch The Voice
Every episode from The Voice Season 27 is available to stream on Peacock right now.
The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of highlight videos from this past season, as well as hilarious outtakes from older seasons. Like when Reba McEntire beat Niall Horan in an arm wrestling match or when the country icon taught her fellow Coaches how to use the word “Y’all.”