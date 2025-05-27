Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 27, 2025)

Adam David and Michael Bublé Perform "The Weight" by The Band | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and more music legends made that Live Finale even more iconic.

If you’re still reeling from the Live Finale of The Voice Season 27, you’re not alone.

Besides finally learning who America crowned the winner of The Voice Season 27, a long list of iconic musicians also took the stage, including several former Coaches. Like Kelly Clarkson, who performed her new single “Where Have You Been.” Chance the Rapper, who ditched his signature “3” hat for the Live Finale, also sang his dreamy new song, “Space and Time,” while Blake Shelton performed his new country hit, “Texas.”

Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice Season 27 now that it’s over, and find out who will serve as Coaches in NBC’s upcoming season this fall.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 27, 2025? No, The Voice will not be airing a new episode tonight. The Voice is currently on hiatus after Season 27’s action-packed Live Finale aired on May 20 on NBC.

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to watch The Voice

Every episode from The Voice Season 27 is available to stream on Peacock right now.

The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of highlight videos from this past season, as well as hilarious outtakes from older seasons. Like when Reba McEntire beat Niall Horan in an arm wrestling match or when the country icon taught her fellow Coaches how to use the word “Y’all.”