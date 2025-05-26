Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 26, 2025)
Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, and John Legend delivered tons of heartfelt moments and laughs during The Voice Season 27.
The Voice Season 27 was a wild ride. From Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes serving as Mega Mentors to Blake Shelton reuniting with his beloved frenemy, Adam Levine, during the Live Finale and all of the breathtaking performances, there was no shortage of memorable moments.
Season 27 ended with Coach Michael Bublé winning two seasons of The Voice in a row — this time with his team’s Artist, Adam David. Bublé told NBC Insider he knew David was “the real deal” from the very beginning. "I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Bublé said. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."
RELATED: Michael Bublé Somehow Did an Elvis Kick While Singing a Frank Sinatra Classic
Read on for everything you to need to know to watch The Voice Season 27 on Peacock and who will serve as Coaches in the upcoming season when it premieres on NBC.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 26, 2025?
No, The Voice is not airing a new episode tonight.
The Voice wrapped up Season 27 last week when the Live Finale aired on May 20 and the winner was revealed.
RELATED: Adam Levine's Daughter Was Totally in Awe Watching Him Film The Voice Finale
Is The Voice coming back for another season in 2025?
Yes! The Voice is returning with an all-new season this fall on NBC.
When The Voice Season 28 premieres, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan will be sitting in the iconic red chairs.
“Excited to be back!” Horan wrote on TikTok when the news was announced. Meanwhile, Bublé wrote, “My favourite Horan is back!! It’s the return of the Irish king! The world is healing.”
Ahead of the lineup reveal, Snoop talked to Host Carson Daly about how much he enjoyed his experience as a Coach. "It's been a great experience for me," the rapper said. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."
It sounds like everyone is thrilled for the new season. McEntire told Seth Meyers on Late Night in May 2025 that she’s excited to reunite with her fellow Coaches. “We’re nice people,” the country icon said. “We encourage. We lift up.”
RELATED: What's Snoop Dogg Been Up to Since Winning Hearts on The Voice? (Spoiler: Tons)
How to watch The Voice
You can watch every episode from The Voice Season 27 on Peacock right now.
You can also watch lots of highlights on The Voice’s YouTube channel as well as hilarious outtakes and behind-the-scenes moments with the Coaches.