Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 26, 2025)

Is The Voice coming back for another season in 2025?

Yes! The Voice is returning with an all-new season this fall on NBC.

When The Voice Season 28 premieres, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan will be sitting in the iconic red chairs.

“Excited to be back!” Horan wrote on TikTok when the news was announced. Meanwhile, Bublé wrote, “My favourite Horan is back!! It’s the return of the Irish king! The world is healing.”

Ahead of the lineup reveal, Snoop talked to Host Carson Daly about how much he enjoyed his experience as a Coach. "It's been a great experience for me," the rapper said. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

It sounds like everyone is thrilled for the new season. McEntire told Seth Meyers on Late Night in May 2025 that she’s excited to reunite with her fellow Coaches. “We’re nice people,” the country icon said. “We encourage. We lift up.”