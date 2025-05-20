Michael Bublé Performs "I've Got the World On a String" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The next winner of The Voice will officially be revealed tonight!

The Voice Season 27 Finale Airs Tonight on NBC — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Tonight is the night! After a season full of breathtaking performances, including one that made Kelsea Ballerini want to drop everything and “make out” with her boyfriend, and wild moments involving Adam Levine balancing a sword on his nose, the winner of The Voice Season 27 will be announced during tonight’s all-new, live episode.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While Season 27 is coming to an end, The Voice fans already have another season to look forward to in fall 2025. What’s more, the Coaches have already been revealed — and they’re all familiar faces to the competition. When Season 28 premieres, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will once again be sitting in the iconic red chairs.

In May 2025, McEntire told Seth Meyers on Late Night that she's looking forward to reuniting with Snoop, Bublé, and Horan as Coaches on The Voice Season 28. "We’re nice people,” McEntire said. “We encourage. We lift up.”

Until then, The Voice Season 27 finale is right around the corner, and will be full of even more memorable moments. Indeed, you won't want to miss when John Legend, Bublé, Ballerini, and Levine all perform special duets with their final Artists during tonight's episode.

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice Season 27 finale on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 20, 2025? Yes! The Voice Season 27 finale airs on Tuesday, May 20, at 9/8c on NBC. NBC will also be airing a one-hour recap on Monday’s episode tonight at 8/7c. So if you missed last night’s live performances, this is the perfect time to catch up!

How to watch The Voice

The Voice Season 27 finale airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.