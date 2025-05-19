The Most Incredible Four-Chair Turn Blind Auditions From Season 26 | The Voice | NBC

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 19, 2025)

We’re just moments away from finding out the winner of The Voice Season 27.

Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend each have Artists competing in the finale, so the stakes are higher than ever for everyone involved. Ballerini, as this season’s rookie Coach, would certainly love to claim a win for her team, but shared with Deadline in April 2025 the Artists have experienced many more victories throughout The Voice.

“I am competitive,” the country star said. “That shifted now that we’re deeper into the season … The win really is knowing that these Artists are having these moments, and whether it’s the finale where they win and that’s attached to one of us, or it’s the Knockouts and they don’t make it past that but it’s an impactful moment on the show and for their career, that’s a win.”

Bublé echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with NBC Insider. “When I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it,” he said. “Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on.”

Carson Daly, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It’s been clear since the very beginning that this season of The Voice has been packed with incredible talent and there’s really no telling who will win this time around. Below is everything you need to know to watch The Voice tonight on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 19, 2025? Yes! An all-new live episode of The Voice Season 27 — the Live Finale, Part 1 — airs tonight, May 19, at 8/7c on NBC. Monday night’s episode will feature the final live performances from this season’s Top 5 Artists. After their performances, viewers will vote for their favorite either on The Voice’s official voting website or The Voice Official App.

Is there an episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, May 20, 2025? Yes! The Voice Season 27 finale airs on Tuesday night at 9/8c on NBC and the winner will officially be revealed. If you missed Monday night’s episode, NBC will also be airing a one-hour recap on Tuesday, May 20 at 8/7c.

What's new on The Voice this week? The winner of The Voice Season 27 will officially be revealed this week! Going into Monday night’s episode of The Voice, there are five Artists in the running: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and Adam David (Team Bublé). While most of the decisions and eliminations have been up to the Coaches so far, Top 5 Artists were chosen by fans. And so will the winner.

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.