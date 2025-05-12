Olivia Kuper Harris Performs "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ella Fitzgerald | The Voice Lives | NBC

Buckle up for the very first night of Live Shows on The Voice Season 27.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (May 12, 2025)

The Voice Season 27 is going live, y’all!

Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After Coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine made even more tough choices during the Playoffs and narrowed down their teams to just two Artists, America will now be in charge of making those decisions. As each team’s Artists perform in the first night of Live Shows on Monday night, viewers will now vote for their favorite after the episode airs.

So what exactly is happening on The Voice tonight? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode on NBC.

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 12, 2025? Yes! An all-new two-hour episode of The Voice Season 27 airs tonight, May 12, at 8/7c on NBC. Monday night’s episode kicks off this season’s Live Semi-Final Performances with the remaining Artists who made it through the Playoffs.

Is there an episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, May 13, 2025? Yes! There’s lots in store for The Voice on Tuesday night this week. The Voice will air a one-hour recap episode of the first night of Season 27’s Live Semi-Final Performances at 8/7c, followed by an all-new episode revealing the Live Semi-Final Results at 9/8c on NBC. On Tuesday night, viewers will find out which Artists America has voted for to advance to the final round of Live Shows next week.

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine and John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

What's new on The Voice this week? Plenty! Not only does this week kick off the first live episode of The Voice Season 27, featuring performances from the top Artists, but an exciting new rule has also been introduced — the Super Save. Last week, Host Carson Daly revealed to the Coaches that they can bring back one Artist they had to eliminate during the Playoffs, thanks to the Super Save. “Coaches, lend me your ears. I come with great news, great joy," Daly told Levine, Legend, Ballerini, and Bublé. “We’ve always intended to keep the best Artists on this show for the longest amount of time. We’re going to allow each of you to bring back one Artist." With that surprise, each team will now have three Artists competing for the winning title in the Live Shows and viewers will find out who they chose to bring back on Monday night.

How to watch The Voice

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.