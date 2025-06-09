James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (June 9, 2025)

Even before The Voice revealed Adam David as the winner Season 27 during the Live Finale back in May, the Florida native has been wowing his fans with bluesy, folksy, and soulful original music.

Released on Spotify in 2025, David's song "Savior" puts his unique voice fully on display. "This is REAL," one fan commented on The Voice winner's Instagram, while another added, "I love this song so so much, and that crazy high note near the end."

While David only secured a 1-Chair Turn during his Blind Audition, his Coach Michael Bublé told NBC Insider he knew David was "the real deal."

"I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Bublé said. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

From the Blind Auditions to the Live Shows, The Voice Season 27 was a wild ride. So what's coming up with The Voice on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, June 9, 2025? No, The Voice will not be airing a new episode tonight, Monday, June 9. Following Season 27's Live Finale on May 20, The Voice is currently on hiatus until a brand new season returns later this year.

While The Voice is currently on a break, Monday nights on NBC are still stacked with options. You can watch an all-new episode of American Ninja Warrior at at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Yes, Chef!, starring José Andrés and Martha Stewart, at 10/9c.

You can also catch a brand new episode of Love Island USA on Peacock, available to stream at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? Hang tight! New episodes of The Voice will return in Fall 2025 on NBC. The Voice Season 28 will introduce a brand new group of Coaches including Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan. They're all veterans of The Voice, but these music legends have never worked together and duked it out for Artists before. While this group of Coaches will certainly deliver plenty of laughs, wise advice, and heartfelt moments, as Bublé told NBC Insider, The Voice is all about the Artists and that's why he loves being part of the show. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," he said. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Peacock right now.