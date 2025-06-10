Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (June 10, 2025)

James Bay and Sheryl Crow Perform "You and Me Time" | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

We simply can't wait until The Voice Season 28's lineup of Coaches returns to the red chairs later this year.

The Voice Season 27 may be over, but there's still so much excitement happening as we wait for new episodes to return later this year.

Michael Bublé's winning Artist, Adam David, for instance, hasn't slowed down. In fact, he was recently spotted delivering a surprise live performance of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)" at Nashville International Airport.

From the very beginning, Bublé told NBC Insider he knew David was talented. "I was just a fan, and I just love good music. It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician," Bublé said of his first impression of David, calling him "the real deal."

Adam David appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Ahead of The Voice Season 27's Live Finale back in May, Bublé told NBC Insider he advised David to take a brief break from singing at clubs and bars (and now add airports to that list) to make sure he was well rested for those final performances.

"I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging,'" Bublé laughed. "But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore ... he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."

While The Voice fans will certainly be keeping their eyes on David, here's what you need to know about the upcoming season and how to rewatch Season 27.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, June 10, 2025? No, a new episode of The Voice is not airing tonight, Tuesday, June 10. But don't worry! The Voice will be back with all-new episodes later in 2025 when Season 28 premieres on NBC.

Until then, there's still plenty of exciting shows to watch on Tuesday nights on NBC, starting America's Got Talent Season 20, which airs at 8/7c. New episodes of Destination X then air at 10/9c, followed by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35/10:35c.

You can also watch new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day, except Wednesdays, on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

