The Voice Season 27 has gotten off to an exciting start.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (February 4, 2025)

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini have officially taken their seats in the big red chairs. The Voice Season 27 has gotten off to an exciting start and it’s only the beginning.

After winning Season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez, Bublé is excited to experience The Voice once again because even the difficult parts have had a happy ending. “My favorite part about [The Voice] was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed,” Bublé told NBC Insider. “Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on.”

Bublé added that The Voice is really centered on spotlighting all of the incredible talent that comes across the stage. “This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us,” the singer said. “We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Read on for everything you need to watch The Voice Season 27.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, February 4, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Tuesday, February 4. The Voice returns with an all-new episode on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c on NBC. Tune in to watch Part 2 of Season 27’s Blind Auditions.

What's new on The Voice this week? Lots! Not only did Season 27 premiere on Monday night with a rousing batch of Blind Audition performances, Ballerini also made her debut as a full-time Coach on The Voice. The country star isn’t totally new to The Voice as she was the "Fifth Coach" in Season 15, served as an Advisor, and temporarily filled in as a Coach when Kelly Clarkson was out sick. And those experiences made a lasting impression on her. "I got to fill in for Kelly a couple years ago, for the Battle rounds," Ballerini told NBC Insider, adding that she had texted her friends afterwards. "I have the screenshot of this group chat with all my girlfriends. And I said, 'I really want this job one day.'" Several years have passed since then and Ballerini feels everything worked out perfectly. "It’s the perfect timing," the singer told NBC Insider. "I feel very happy to be here."

