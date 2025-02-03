Adam Levine and New Coach Kelsea Ballerini Are Instant BFFs | The Voice | NBC

The Voice is finally back with an action-packed season on NBC.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (February 3, 2025)

The Voice Season 27 premiere is finally and officially here! While Adam Levine is making his long-awaited return to the big red chair, The Voice veteran certainly has competition this season as he’s going up against fellow music legends Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini who are all working with a well-oiled machine.

Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Levine told NBC Insider the very first season of The Voice “was like chaos” with himself, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton leading the show as Coaches. "It used to just be kind of crazy," Levine said with a laugh. "We were like the [Rolling] Stones or something. It was like chaos. CeeLo had a bird. We were like a punk rock band. It was wild thinking back on it; it was so out of control."

The Maroon 5 frontman added that he’s proud of how The Voice has evolved. "The general tone and the efficiency of the show, I know that sounds really weird, has gotten so pleasant," Levine told NBC Insider. "It’s just gotten so different, in a good way, and efficient, and kind of mellow. As boring as that may sound, it’s actually really wonderful. And I’m so proud."

Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

So what’s happening on The Voice this week on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice Season 27.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, February 3, 2025? Yes! The Voice Season 27 premieres with an all-new episode tonight, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC. During Monday night’s two-hour episode, the Coaches will listen to the first round of Blind Auditions and start to build their teams.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, February 4, 2025? No, The Voice is not airing an episode on Tuesday night this week. Tuesday episodes of The Voice will begin later in Season 27. After the premiere episode, The Voice will return on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c on NBC with Part 2 of Blind Auditions.

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What's new on The Voice this week? Everything! The Voice Season 27 kicks off on Monday night with a brand new group of Coaches and Artists. The premiere episode will show Part 1 of Blind Auditions. In Season 27, there will be five total rounds of Blind Auditions before the Artists advance to The Battles. You can also expect plenty of heartfelt moments and lots of laughs as Levine and Bublé have already showcased their hilarious banter. In a video ahead of the Season 27 premiere, the two Coaches basically read each other’s minds as they chatted about music. “What’s your favorite Michael Bublé song?” Levine asked. “Oh that’s easy,” Bublé said. “The cover of ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5?” Levine jokingly confirmed, to which Bublé responded, “Dude! It’s like our brains are so, boom!”

How to watch The Voice

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC. Miss the premiere episode? No worries — new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.