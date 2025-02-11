The Coaches have already been full of surprises during Season 27 of The Voice.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (February 11, 2025)

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini are all in it to win. The Voice Season 27 has only just begun and the Coaches have already proven it’s going to be a wild ride.

For starters, as a newbie Coach, Ballerini got creative. Not only with the personalized cowboy boots she’s handing out to new members of her team, but the country star also has a “Blake Shelton button” on her chair.

"I have it for when I really need some backup," Ballerini explained of the button that will sound off a variety of comments Shelton had jokingly hurled at Levine in past seasons. At any point during Season 27, viewers might hear Ballerini’s button say "Adam’s a big baby," "Adam…won’t shut up," "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," or "Adam’s a crappy Coach."

Blake Shelton during The Voice Season 23, Episode 14; Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine during The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

A wild ride indeed! So what’s happening with The Voice this week on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, February 11, 2025? No, The Voice is not airing an episode on Tuesday night this week. The Voice will return with an all-new episode next Monday, February 17, at 8/7c on NBC. The Coaches will continue to build their teams as they listen to Blind Auditions Part 3.

What's new on The Voice this week? The Voice Season 27 is still in the first stage of the show — Blind Auditions — where the Coaches only listen to performances. If the Coaches are impressed by what they hear, they’ll push their button to spin their chair around and then convince the Artist to join their team. In total, there are five weeks of Blind Auditions and, by the end, each team will have 12 Artists. So far, we’ve already heard some incredible talent on stage and have also witnessed some impromptu surprises. When Angie Rey performed Ballerini's hit song "Penthouse," she not only got a chair turn from the country star, but Ballerini joined her on stage for a duet. Legend also used his first Block of the season against Levine during Renzo’s performance of “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. “John feared me, let’s be honest," Levine joked of the move.

Renzo on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

