The Voice is just getting started with Season 27's Blind Auditions.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (February 10, 2025)

The Voice Season 27 is off to an exciting (and competitive!) start with Coaches Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini. Blake Shelton even made an unexpected cameo during the premiere episode.

Levine, who was a Coach for the first 16 seasons of the show, also made his long-awaited return to The Voice. The Maroon 5 frontman told NBC Insider he felt “ready” to get back in the big red chair.

“The only way to sum it up is that just energetically...the opportunity came at the right moment and I was really ready, and we started talking about it and one thing led to another and here I am. It was that simple," Levine said. "It didn’t involve too much deliberation or overthinking. I kind of just felt ready. I was really happy to come back and experience it again with these three wonderful people."

Adam Levine appears on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

And there’s lots more to come throughout Season 27! Read on for everything you need to know to watch The Voice this week on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, February 10, 2025? Yes! A new episode of The Voice Season 27 airs tonight, February 10. Tune in at 8/7c on NBC to catch the brand new episode and watch another whirlwind round of Blind Auditions.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, February 11, 2025? No, there won’t be an episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week. The Voice will return next Monday, February 17, at 8/7c on NBC with another round of Blind Auditions.

What's new on The Voice this week? After the premiere episode of The Voice on February 3, the Coaches still have spots to fill on their teams. This week’s episode dives into Part 2 of Blind Auditions. Each team is already shaping up to be incredibly talented. For starters, Ethan Eckenroad secured a 4-Chair Turn after his performance of “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan. “You have an effortless thing that you do that is so soulful and so simple. You have my favorite voice that I have heard so far this entire Blind Audition [round]. It would be a tragedy if you weren’t on my team,” Levine told Eckenroad, who ultimately chose to be on Team Adam. Ballerini also already used her Coach Replay button to snag Dan Kiernan for her team, beating out Levine, Legend, and Bublé who all initially turned their chairs. And then Legend said Darius J’s performance of Usher’s “Caught Up” was “spicy” and Levine said the Artist had “amazing electricity.”

Darius J on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.