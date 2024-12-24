Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 24, 2024)

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coaches will return to the big red chairs in the new year.

The Voice Coach Michael Bublé and Sofronio Vasquez are already thinking about what's next after winning Season 26 during that emotional and action-packed finale that kept us on the edge of our seats.

Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Bublé told NBC Insider he "definitely" has ideas for Vasquez’s career path after his big win. "I think he's a soul singer honestly. When you go look at somebody like Bruno Mars, or Adele, they are people that sing pop music, but it has that edge of a little gospel, a little soul," he said. "I think that's a really exciting thing for a young guy like this to start finding.”

As fans wait for more updates, what’s happening with The Voice this week? Read on for everything you need to know.

Sofronio Vasquez appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 24, 2024? No, unfortunately a new episode of The Voice is not airing tonight on NBC. Season 26 wrapped up on December 10 and The Voice will return when Season 27 premieres in 2025. If you’re looking for something festive to watch on Christmas Eve, NBC has you covered. It’s a Wonderful Life airs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on December 24 on NBC. Simply find your local NBC station to tune in.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? New episodes of The Voice return with the Season 27 premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Season 27 of The Voice will debut a new group of Coaches. Bublé is returning for his second season, Adam Levine, who was a Coach for the show’s first 16 seasons, is also coming back. John Legend, who’s been a Coach for nine seasons of The Voice, is returning for another season and country star Kelsea Ballerini is making her debut in the big red chairs.

Bublé is determined to hold onto his winning streak and isn’t going to let his Season 27 Coaches forget it. “I would like to apologize to the cast of Season 27 … because I’m going to be a pain in your butt now,” he said during an interview with Access Hollywood. “‘Cause you know I’m already a pain in the butt… But now they’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God, this dude doesn’t shut up about it.’”

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27 on Thursday, November 14, 2024; John Legend attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

