Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 17, 2024)
A brand new season of The Voice, with a new group of Coaches, is coming soon.
Watching all of the action unfold on The Voice every week has been tradition ever since NBC’s singing competition show premiered in 2011.
As Season 26 came to a close on December 10 and a new winner was crowned, what’s happening with The Voice this week? Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight? Read on for everything you need to know.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 17, 2024?
No, there is not a new episode of The Voice airing on NBC tonight.
But you won’t have to wait too long — a brand new season of The Voice returns on NBC in February 2025.
When do new episodes of The Voice return?
All-new episodes of The Voice return in 2025. Season 27 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.
Season 27 is expected to be “electric,” according to Bublé, whose team won Season 26, his debut season as a Coach, with Sofronio Vasquez, the 32-year-old singer Mindanao, Philippines who performed “Unstoppable” by Sia and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman during the Live Shows.
Bublé will return as a Coach for Season 27, along with Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini, who’s making her debut on The Voice as a Coach. “Listen, John Legend, amazing. Ballerini, amazing. Adam Levine, I mean my sisters call him ‘The Voice,’” Bublé said during the Season 26 finale. “It’s gonna be electric.”
While Ballerini filled in for Kelly Clarkson during Season 20 of The Voice, this will be the country star’s first time as an official Coach. Ballerini told Backstage Country her upcoming debut “really worked out beautifully” with other aspects of her career right now. “I’m very excited,” she said.
How to watch The Voice
While new episodes will return in 2025, you can stream every episode from The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now. From the 4-Chair Turns during the Blind Auditions to the Live Shows and all of the celebrity performances, it’s all available on NBC’s streaming platform.
The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos of musical performances, including a moving duet with Coach Bublé and Season 26’s winner Sofronio Vasquez, as well as highlights and even hilarious outtakes. Remember when Coach Reba gave a lesson on how to use “Y’all” during Season 25? Or when Blake Shelton and Adam Levine swapped “I love you” compliments?
You’ll have to hang tight for a bit, but you can watch brand new episodes of The Voice when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.