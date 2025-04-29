Tinika Wyatt Takes Us to Church with MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

The Playoffs for The Voice Season 27 are officially underway!

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (April 29, 2025)

With the Blind Auditions, the Battles, and now the Knockouts completed, The Voice has narrowed down the top 20 Artists heading to the Playoffs in Season 27.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

As this season’s Coaches, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine have each brought their own unique set of skills and experience to the competition, while Carson Daly steers the ships as The Voice’s Host. And always, without fail, becomes the biggest hype man.

The TODAY co-host told Awards Radar that he truly enjoys getting to know each and every Artist who comes to compete on The Voice. “When I sit down with, you know, my 40th Artist of the day, and having a five-minute interview with their family, in that moment, I really care,” he shared with the outlet in 2024. “When I say, ‘Hey, tell me about your musical journey. When did you start to love music?’ The conversation that ensues is just organic and real. It may not be memorable. I may not say anything good or whatever, but I love what I do on The Voice so much as just kind of the host of the show off air.”

Carson Daly on The Voice Season 25 Episode 2, "The Blind Auditions, Part 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Bublé, who joined The Voice in Season 26 (and won!) also loves his gig on The Voice. "There was literally not one negative part," he told NBC Insider about being a Coach on The Voice. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

So what's in store for The Voice tonight on NBC? Below is everything you need to know.

Is an episode of The Voice on tonight, April 29, 2025? Yes! NBC is airing a recap episode of The Voice Season 27’s Playoff Premiere at 8/7c on Tuesday, April 29.

What's new on The Voice this week? The Voice Season 27 has officially started the Playoffs. Each team entered this round of the competition with five Artists, with LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow serving as Season 27’s Playoff Mega Mentors. And as the Coaches listen to the Playoff performances, they can then only choose two of their Artists to advance to the Live Shows.

Carson Daly, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.