Olivia Kuper Harris Turns Up the Heat with Donna Summers' "Last Dance" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (April 28, 2025)

The Voice is inching closer and closer to naming Season 27’s winner. After the Blind Auditions, the Battles, and the Knockouts, Coaches John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine will have to make even more tough calls as their teams head to the next round of the competition.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Levine, of course, has been through all of this many times before. The Maroon 5 frontman was a Coach on The Voice for the show’s first 16 seasons before taking a break in 2019. In an interview with NBC Insider, Levine said the early days of The Voice with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton were “so out of control.”

“It used to just be kind of crazy. We were like the [Rolling] Stones or something. It was like chaos … We were like a punk rock band. It was wild thinking back on it,” Levine said, adding that Green “had a bird.”

While getting things started sounded wild, Levine told NBC Insider that The Voice runs like a well-oiled machine now. “The general tone and the efficiency of the show, I know that sounds really weird, has gotten so pleasant," he explained. "It’s just gotten so different, in a good way, and efficient, and kind of mellow. As boring as that may sound, it’s actually really wonderful. And I’m so proud.”

John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As The Voice Season 27 continues, below is everything you need to know to watch the latest episode on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, April 28, 2025? Yes! A brand new two-hour episode of The Voice Season 27 airs tonight, April 28, at 8/7c on NBC. On Monday night, The Voice is kicking off this season’s Playoff performances.

Is there an episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week, April 29, 2025? Yes! The Voice will be airing a one-hour recap episode of the Playoffs Premiere on Tuesday night this week at 8/7c on NBC.

What's new on The Voice this week? This week on The Voice, Season 27’s remaining Artists will begin to perform for the Coaches in the Playoffs. Following the Knockouts, five Artists from each team have now advanced to the next round of the competition. During the Playoffs, the Coaches will listen to more performances and can only choose two of their Artists to head to the Live Shows. Making this round even more intense, the Coaches don’t have any Steals or Saves to use. As the stakes are higher than ever, the Artists will get extra guidance and tips from Season 27’s Playoff Mega Mentors — LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow.

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.