The Hunting Party follows a team of profilers and law enforcement trying to track down some of the world's most notorious killers who have escaped from a top-secret prison.

Is A New Episode of The Hunting Party on Tonight (February 10, 2025)?

Buckle up, as a group of serial killer profilers are back on the trail to track down some of the world’s most dangerous murderers after they escaped from a mysterious, secret, high-security prison known as The Pit.

Melissa Roxburgh, who plays FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, returns to NBC for the lead role in The Hunting Party, after starring in the sci-fi mystery series Manifest. She’s joined by Nick Wechsler, best known for roles in Roswell and Revenge, who plays fellow profiler Oliver Odell, as well as Patrick Sabongui of The Flash and Homeland fame, who portrays CIA agent Jacob Hassani.

“When I got this script, I got excited, because who doesn’t love serial killers and finding out why people do bad things?” Roxburgh said in a behind-the-scenes video on NBC Insider. “None of them are boring. They’re all very specific and unique, and the kinds of killers that you wouldn’t even dream of in a normal world.”

The Hunting Party had a surprise early premiere last month on NBC, and after nearly a month, new episodes are coming! Read on to learn more about when you can find it on your screen.

Is there a new episode of The Hunting Party on tonight, Monday, February 10, 2025? Yes! You can catch Episode 2 of the new NBC drama, "Clayton Jessup," on Monday, February 10, 2025, starting at 10/9c, with new episodes also streaming on Peacock starting on Tuesdays. You can also find the premiere episode of The Hunting Party streaming now on Peacock.

Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) in The Hunting Party Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

What is The Hunting Party about? The Hunting Party follows a small team of FBI and CIA agents, as well as other investigators who were assembled to track down some of the world’s most notorious serial killers — many of whom were believed to be dead. The murderers escaped from a top-secret prison after an explosion. The premiere episode focused on serial killer Richard Harris, who was played by Tobias Jelinek. Although he’s a fictional murderer, series creators and showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn told NBC Insider they did have a specific method for crafting their fictional characters. "'What's the craziest killer we can come up with? The weirdest thing?'" Bailey said. “At times it was a blend.”

The Hunting Party also stars Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, a former soldier and current prison guard and Sara Garcia as Jennifer Morales, an intel officer.

