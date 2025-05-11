With only two episodes left in Suits LA Season 1, the time is right for Louis Litt.

Is a New Episode of Suits LA on Tonight (May 11, 2025)?

Suits LA is has a big episode coming up, and fans are ready to get “Litt” after hearing some exciting news.

Episode 12 is titled "Angry Sylvester," and folks won’t have to wait too long to see a favorite OG Suits character back in action. Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) returns to the Suits fold as a guest star on the second-to-last episode of the season. This marks his first appearance in the spinoff, and an early look at the action leaves us wanting to see more.

Is there a new episode of Suits LA tonight (May 11, 2025)? Yes, a brand-new episode of Suits LA airs Sunday, May 11, 2025, in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot.

Here's what we know so far.

The quintessential fiery attorney from the original series is ready to make a splash in L.A. “My name is Louis Litt, and you’re about to get Litt the hell up!” he yelled in the sneak peek.

It’s hard not to draw parallels between Louis Litt and Stuart Lane, which makes it especially charming (ok, hilarious) to see them taking time away from work to decompress together. The Episode 12 preview shows them lounging in side-by-side mud baths and enjoying the warm glow of a fire pit. “Taking mud is everything you said it would be,” Lane concedes to Litt as the hard-charging attorneys settle into a rejeuvenating spa treatment.

The episode promises to bring all the legal drama fans know and love, and, dare we say, some funny moments too. But we have a feeling these two will soon be back at it, slinging mud in the courtroom.

What happened in the last episode of Suits LA?

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in Suits LA Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Episode 12 will pick up after attorney Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) faces facts about his anger issues. After receiving death threats against his wife and children from a dangerous client named David Bowie, Lane is a walking pressure cooker. When he accidentally rear-ended someone in the drop-off lane at his children’s school, he exploded at the parent, calling her an “idiot.” Turns out, the target of his wrath was actress Yvette Nicole Brown (yes, of Community fame!), and also a powerful (and fictitious) client of Black Lane Law.

Refusing to accept Lane’s apology, she got the hot-headed attorney banned from his children’s school, and Lane’s only way out of the conundrum was to take anger management classes — and some time off to recalibrate.

Brown was the latest in a string of guest stars on the series’ First Season, including the thrilling return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, as well as Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner, who both play versions of themselves.

In Episode 12, we have one more to look forward to.

How to watch Suits LA

Don't miss the upcoming Suits LA episode tonight (May 11, 2025) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC or stream the following day on Peacock.