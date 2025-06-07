Is a New Episode of Love Island USA on Tonight? (June 7)

Find out everything to know about the series' official schedule on Peacock.

Fans have been treated to four full days of Love Island USA, and there's already been a season's full of drama.

It was uncovered that Ace and Chelley already knew each other, Nic quickly found himself in a love triangle with Belle-A and bombshell Cierra, and Huda was holding back a significant secret from Jeremiah. If this is what the cast's first week is like, Season 7 is shaping up to be a hell of a summer.

Luckily for viewers, there's plenty of Love Island USA to go around, as it's one of the few shows (filmed in real time) that airs episodes multiple times a week. So, is there a new one tonight? Read on to find out what to expect.

Is a new episode of Love Island USA Season 7 coming on tonight?

Yes! However, instead of a typical episode focusing on the Islanders in the Villa, Saturday, June 7 will mark the season's premiere of Love Island Aftersun. The weekly after show will stream every Saturday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will feature interviews with past and present Islanders, including Social Ambassadors Cely Vazquez (Love Island USA Season 2, Love Island Games) and Callum Hole (Love Island Australia Season 4, Love Island Games) as they discuss all the drama of the season.

Callum Hole and Cely Vazquez for Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Pro tip: Sometimes the show may even feature a little heads up on what's to come for the cast in the upcoming week.

When is the next episode of Love Island USA?

All is back to regularly scheduled programming tomorrow, Sunday, June 8 on Peacock.

What days does Love Island stream?

Love Island USA streams new episodes exclusively on Peacock six days a week — except Wednesday — at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. You also have access to stream Love Island USA Seasons 4, 5, and 6, as well as Love Island All Stars, Love Island Games, and Love Island South Africa on Peacock.

Belle-A Walker, Austin Shepard, Olandria Carthen, Chelley Bissainthe, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Taylor Williams, and Ace Green on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

How long is Love Island USA?

The Islanders will be finding love and competing for the $100,000 grand prize before the season finale when the winning couple is determined by fan vote.