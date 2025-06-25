Is a New Episode of Love Island USA Coming on Tonight? (June 25)

Here's when and where to tune in to Season 7.

Are you absolutely crashing out between updates from Casa Amor?

The infamous twist on Love Island USA is in full swing, and every couple is on the verge of hitting the skids. If this is your first time keeping up with the bombshells, allow us to explain:

Every season, either the guys or the girls leave the Villa for a week and head to Casa Amor, a separate residence where they're out of contact from their partners for a week. During that time, a bunch of new bombshells enter the villas, tempting those they've left behind. Dramatic, right?

"You all are officially single Islanders again," Host Ariana Madix announced to the boys as the groups divided by gender. "Just like going back to Day 1. For the first time ever, you'll be in a new couple for the entire time the girls are in Casa Amor. The same goes for the girls, they will all couple up, too, with the new boys."

"Think of it as starting from scratch. Brand new couples, brand new relationships, and everyone gets a second chance at love," she continued. "Because when everyone returns to the villa — yes, everyone will be returning this year — there will be some very big decisions to make for all of you."

This year, one of the hottest new prospects on the scene that came in right before Casa is Andreina Santos, a 24-year-old model who said by way of introduction, "I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body...I'm bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want." 10 for confidence, too, apparently.

Is Love Island USA streaming on Peacock tonight? (June 25, 2025)

No, Love Island USA will not be airing a new episode on Wednesday nights. Hump Day, ironically, is the one day a week that Love Island is not on.

Fortunately, Season 7 will be back ASAP with an all-new episode on Thursday, June 26, which will be available to stream at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

What time does Love Island USA start streaming on Peacock?

New episodes Love Island USA Season 7 start streaming at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock, every day except Wednesdays.

Regular episodes from inside the villa air on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, while new episodes of Love Island Aftersun drop on Saturdays.