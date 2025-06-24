Sneak Peek: JaNa Gives Her Honest Opinion About the Other Players | Destination X | NBC

Don’t miss a single twist or minute of the new reality competition series. Here’s when you can watch the fifth episode.

Where are we? That’s the perennial puzzle Destination X contestants must solve as they journey blindly across Europe on a blacked-out bus. Along the way, players navigate physical and mental challenges – and each other – in the captivating reality competition series that gives fresh meaning to location, location, location.

For fans of the NBC show based on a Belgian series that ingeniously turns Europe into what host Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called “the ultimate game board,” the burning question is a matter of when. Specifically, when will we get to see the next new episode?

Four episodes of the 10-episode season have already aired – and each has delivered surprises and eye-popping sights from across the storied continent. Here’s what you need to know about when to catch the next episode, plus a recap on who went home last week.

Is a new episode of Destination X on tonight, June 24, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Destination X, Episode 5, airs tonight, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

When does Destination X come on tonight, June 24, 2025? Episode 5 of Destination X, “Moral Compass,” airs tonight, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Tai Lowry on Destination X Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

Who is still competing on Destination X? Eight contestants are still in the mix on Destination X. Originally there were 10 competitors aboard the Destination X bus. Four hopefuls were eliminated in the first four episodes as mystery locations were revealed, respectively, to be: Rome, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; Paris, France; and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Episode 3 played with the math — and contestants’ minds — when reality TV veterans Peter Weber and JaNa Craig joined the cast. Nobody saw that coming! Here’s a quick review of who’s left the bus on Destination X. Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, was the first to be eliminated. Next to go was Jonah Evarts, followed by Rachel Rossette, and, last week, Tai Lowry. And then there were eight. The current remaining crew of competitors is: Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

JaNa Craig of Las Vegas, NV

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber of New York City, NY

“I wanted to be the puppet master,” Lowry shared in a candid interview with NBC Insider. She went on to share how her alliances and strategizing didn’t go as planned.

“It was bittersweet, but really like that last moment that I had with Jeffrey Dean Morgan was a beautiful moment for me,” she said. “He really made me feel good about my game. He praised me and said I was so good and he hoped I would keep doing television. He was like, 'I think this is your thing.' I felt like a doofus. I felt stupid and I felt played, so I was kind of down on myself and just hearing Jeffrey uplift me like that. I was like, ‘Thank you.’”

