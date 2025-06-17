Here's when you can watch the fourth episode of the new reality competition series.

The contestants on Destination X might not know where they are, but TV viewers know when and where to watch the new reality competition series. The show, an American adaptation of a Belgian series, has host Jeffrey Dean Morgan leading a dozen contestants in a special bus across Europe. As they compete in challenges and excursions, they must all try to figure out where, exactly, they are.

Three episodes of the 10-episode season have aired so far. Here's everything you need to know about when to catch the next episode, as well as a refresher on who went home last week.

Is a new episode of Destination X on tonight, June 17, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Destination X, the fourth one of the season, airs tonight, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

When does Destination X come on tonight, June 17, 2025? Episode 3 of Destination X, "Let the Deceit Begin," airs tonight, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Who is still competing on Destination X? There are nine contestants still competing on Destination X. Originally there were 10 contestants aboard the Destination X bus. Three were eliminated in the first three episodes, but last week's episode ended with a surprise; Peter Weber and JaNa Craig — both reality TV veterans — would be joining the cast. That means the current remaining crop of competitors is the following: Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Tai Lowry of Prince George’s County, MD

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber of New York City, NY

JaNa Craig of Las Vegas, NV

In the series premiere, Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, was the first to be eliminated. He was followed by Jonah Evarts in Episode 2 and Rachel Rossette last week.

"It was actually my birthday when I got kicked off!" Rosette revealed in an interview with NBC Insider. She said the production team gave her a birthday gift of sorts to make up for getting eliminated on this of all days.

"They put me up in a cute little hotel, and I had a bath with a good soak. I was in there for three hours," she said. "It was the best way to celebrate my birthday. I got some cake from a little French restaurant. It was a good way to close it out. I talked to my family, and they're like, 'Wow, why are they letting you call? Is it because it's your birthday?' I'm like, 'Nope! I'm out!' But it was a good way to wrap it up."

