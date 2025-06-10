The wheels of the Destination X bus go round and round, but you don't need to go far to learn whether or not there's a new episode of NBC's reality competition series on tonight.

Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Destination X has contestants traveling across Europe, competing in challenges, and making alliances with each other — but the catch is that the windows are blacked out, and even when they're let off the bus for excursions, they don't ever know exactly where they are. At the end of every episode, each contestant must try to pinpoint their location on a map; whoever guesses the farthest from their actual location on the map gets eliminated.

Two episodes of the 10-episode season have already aired. Here's the scoop on where you can find the next one.

Is a new episode of Destination X on tonight, June 10, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Destination X, the third one of the season, airs tonight, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

What time does Destination X come on tonight, June 10, 2025? Episode 3 of Destination X, "Catching Feelings Changes Everything," airs tonight, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Who is still competing on Destination X? There are 8 contestants still riding the Destination X bus and competing to win the grand prize. They are: Biggy Bailey of Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Kim Conner of Kaneohe, HI

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Tai Lowry of Prince George’s County, MD

Rachel Rossette of Orlando, FL

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada Originally, there were 10 contestants. Josh Martinez, a reality TV veteran who won Big Brother 19, was the first to go in the premiere episode. In last week's second episode, Jonah Evarts got the boot.

Jonah Evarts on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Evarts, a Manhattan, Kansas, resident who grew up moving around a lot as the child of a military family and has traveled extensively as an adult, had trouble making allies aboard the bus. In an interview with NBC Insider, he blamed this on his honest gameplay.

"I had a fear in my mind that because I was playing the game so straightforward and being vocal and honest about how I was playing that people weren't going to want to ally themselves with me,” Evarts explained. "Being that way kind of exposes you to almost being stepped on. It makes it so you're vulnerable. And obviously people don't want to work with someone that they find to be a vulnerable player in the game."

