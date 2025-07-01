Get the scoop on when to catch the next new episode of NBC's high-stakes guessing game.

"Another day, another strange land." Leave it to Destination X host Jeffrey Dean Morgan to come up with a snappy summary of NBC's habit-forming new reality series.

Fans of the show know how it works: Contestants travel across Europe on a special bus, unable to see their surroundings much of the time. With their sense of sight blocked, they rely on clues, alliances, smarts (yes, the sun sets in the west), and gut instincts to track their location. The farthest off in each round is eliminated. Or, as host-with-the-most Morgan puts it: "Get off my bus."

Inspired by a Belgian show, the series is halfway through its 10-episode premiere season that's shaping up to be an amazing travelogue. Destination X, thus far, has turned out to be Rome, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; Paris, France; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Munich, Germany.

Along the way, contests have been just as fascinating — X-uberant, X-pressive, and just plain X-tra (hey, Biggy!). It's no wonder viewers are eager for more. Here's the scoop on when to catch the next new episode, plus a quick review of who went home last week.

Is a new episode of Destination X on tonight, July 1, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Destination X, the sixth one of the season, airs tonight, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

When does Destination X come on tonight, July 1, 2025? Episode 6 of Destination X — "The Most Haunted Castle in Europe" — airs tonight, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

Who is still competing on Destination X?

Seven contestants remain on Destination X. Originally, there were 10 players aboard the Destination X bus. Five players were eliminated in the first five episodes. In a switcheroo that's still reverberating, Peter Weber and JaNa Craig — both reality TV veterans — also joined the cast.

Here's a quick review of who's departed Destination X: Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, left first. He was followed by Jonah Evarts, Rachel Rosette, Tai Lowry, and, in Episode 5, Kim Conner.

These seven competitors remain:

Biggy Bailey of Cattanooga, TN

Ally Bross of Orlando, FL

Shayne Cureton of Indianapolis, IN

Mack Fitzgerald of Austin, TX

Rick Szabo of Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber of New York City, NY

JaNa Craig of Las Vegas, NV

"From day one, I knew that I really didn't want alliances. I'm not going to trust anybody else better than I trust myself," Kim told NBC Insider after her exit, adding that emotional fallout from an exchange with another player took such a toll that she made a deliberate wrong choice in the Map Room.

"I was just exhausted," Conner said. "It was pretty major. After that, I knew I couldn't sit on a bus with somebody that I didn't want to look at, to be honest ... And I knew we were in Munich ... So I said, 'Frankfurt.'"

