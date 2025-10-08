Is Chicago P.D. Coming on Tonight? (October 8)

The Intelligence Unit never backs down from a mind-bogging case. Watch One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.

One Chicago Wednesdays are here, and viewers won't want to miss a moment of Chicago P.D. Season 13.

The Intelligence Unit is officially back in action after an adrenaline-fueled Season 13 premiere of P.D., and fans can't wait to see where the action heads next. From fresh faces making their way to the squad room to the action-packed investigations these heroes pull off each episode, Season 13 is bringing the chills and thrills as the Intelligence Unit continues to go above and beyond to save the day.

"It's been nice to do a psychological deep dive on everybody," P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told NBC Insider ahead of the new season. "There's still a lot of stories to tell, even 13 years in."

Read on to find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 on NBC this fall.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, October 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's P.D. episode — Season 13, Episode 2 ("Open Wounds") — reads: "The Intelligence Unit races against time when a man from Torres's own neighborhood is violently abducted."

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's P.D. episode — Season 13, Episode 3 ("Canaryville") — reads: "A homicide in the neighborhood where Burgess and Ruzek reside forces the team to investigate complicated relationships within the tight-knit community they call home."

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago P.D.? Fans can watch every season of Chicago P.D. — as well as every episode of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med — on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

Chicago P.D.'s showrunner Sigan dished details on Season 13

NBC Insider chatted with P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan about what to expect from Season 14, and she reveals there's plenty of drama on the horizon for Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), as well as Intelligence Unit fan favorites Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

"Everyone's going through a lot," Sigan revealed. "I mean, we've got Ruzek and Burgess recently married, and what their life looks like now on a day-to-day. And then some nice storylines for the pair of them, just normal events that happen once you've got a kid the age of [11-year-old] Mikayla, and how they deal with that as a unit."

Sigan continued, "We've also got Torres, who's in a very shaky place from last season, and he's dealing with a crisis of faith and how to find his way out of that. And how to find some new anchor in his life, some new foundation, and if it's faith, what does that look like now? So that's been really enjoyable to write, very psychological."

On top of these dramatic developments within the Intelligence Unit, Sigan promises all of the hallmark action and investigative thrills that P.D. is famous for delivering. "There's a lot and a lot of really interesting crime stories and some good big bads this year," Sigan teased, and P.D. fan favorite Jason Beghe couldn't be more excited to dive in.

"[It's] very exciting as an actor, they're always fun to play, but this year, I'm definitely feeling like I've got a delicious meal in front of me," Beghe told NBC Insider.

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.