Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (November 13, 2024)

One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.

From new officers joining the unit to the gripping criminal cases that are solved each week, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. hasn't held back one bit.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook has officially joined the Intelligence Unit as Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his fearless unit serve justice in the Windy City. The rookie has proven to be an invaluable asset to the team, and they handle whatever chaotic case comes their way. The Chicago P.D. drama has been non-stop in Season 12, and viewers are perched to learn what happens next within the Intelligence Unit.

RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, November 13, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 12, Episode 7 ("Contrition") — reads: "Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment." RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "I love the evolution of it all, you know," Benjamin Levy Aguilar — a.k.a former rookie Dante Torres on P.D. — told NBC Insider while speaking to someone new becoming the squad rookie. "I'm in for the ride and it was a beautiful thing to be the new person, and it's also interesting to see him grow as a cop and as a person. We've seen him go through so much these past few seasons,... and I actually love being able to experience that on camera. It truly has made me a better actor and a deeper person because I like to go in it."

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Stevie Nicks Confesses She Wrote a Poem About a Mystery Chicago P.D. Star The teaser for next week's episode — Season 12, Episode 8 ("Penance") — reads: "The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence."

Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 5. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC