Torres Tries to Rescue Gloria and Intelligence Comes Under Fire | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Torres Tries to Rescue Gloria and Intelligence Comes Under Fire | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit has navigated some intense drama so far this season.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (May 7, 2025)

We have just a few episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 left, and the tensions are reaching a fever pitch as the fearless Intelligence Unit tackles whatever case comes their way.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Between the upcoming wedding between beloved P.D. couple Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and the adrenaline-pumping Intelligence Unit cases, viewers have been on the edge of their seats this season. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has been pounding the pavement, and viewers can't get enough of the juicy P.D. drama.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

RELATED: What to Know About the Child Actress Who Plays Burgess & Ruzek's Daughter, Makayla

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, May 7, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 20 ("Black Ice") — reads: "Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 21 ("Open Casket") — reads: "The showdown with Deputy Chief Reid intensifies when Intelligence narrows in on Otero."

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 10, Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Watch every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to stay caught up with P.D.'s Season 12 cases or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: All About Chicago P.D.'s Latest Guest Star, Natalia del Riego

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​