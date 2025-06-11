NBC Insider Exclusive

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (June 11, 2025)

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit has navigated some intense drama throughout the years.

By Jessica White
As the summer hiatus continues for the One Chicago series, fans can't wait for new episodes of Chicago P.D.

From the long-awaited wedding between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) to a shocking death that no one saw coming, the Intelligence Unit had little time to rest this season. Their fearless commander, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), has seen it all, but viewers will need to wait a bit to watch new episodes, starring what series creator Dick Wolf has called a big One Chicago "family."

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world." 

Flueger echoed Wolf's thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger said. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​

RELATED: 6 Sweet Details From Burgess and Ruzek's Wedding You May Have Missed in the Finale

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, June 11, 2025?

No, Chicago P.D. is not airing a new episode tonight. 

All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales. The Windy City heroes are taking a breather, but Chi-Hards can stream their favorite One Chicago episodes on Peacock right now.

The summer break is also the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination XAmerica's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. return?

While an official premiere date for Chicago P.D. Season 13 has yet to be announced, all three One Chicago series are expected to return in Fall 2025 on NBC.

RELATED: [SPOILER's] Death in the Chicago P.D. Season 12 Finale Explained: A Recap 

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?

You can stream all 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to relive Burzek's wedding day or dive into the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

