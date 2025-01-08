Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (January 8, 2025)

Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Season 12 of Chicago P.D has been a thrilling watch.

Not only do we have wedding bells on the horizon for Intelligence Unit fan favorites Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), but new detectives have been emerging as dynamite additions to the Windy City unit. As if that wasn't exciting enough, for the first time in five years, the Intelligence Unit will join forces with Firehouse 51 and Gaffney's finest for an action-packed crossover episode. After the midseason hiatus, weekly watchers can't wait for the One Chicago family reunion coming January 29.

"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, January 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's new Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 9 ("Friends and Family") — teases: "Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation."

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for Chicago P.D.'s upcoming episode on January 15 — Season 12, Episode 10 ("Zoe") — reads: "An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? You can stream all episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock right now.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."