Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (January 29, 2025)

As Season 12 of Chicago P.D. continues to deliver its signature suspense, the January 29 episode will up the action-packed ante with a three-part continuous One Chicago crossover episode. It's been five years since Chi-Hards have seen the Intelligence Unit join forces with Firehouse 51 and Gaffney's finest, so weekly watchers are perched to see how it all goes down.

"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, January 29, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 29 episode of Chicago P.D. — the gripping conclusion to One Chicago's three-part crossover "In the Trenches Part III" — reads: "With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, first responders race against the clock to reach the trapped victims, while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus."

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for Chicago P.D.'s February 5 episode — Season 12, Episode 12 ("The Good Shepherd") — reads: "Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Every episode of Chicago P.D. is available on Peacock, the go-to place for a One Chicago marathon ahead of the action-packed crossover.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."