Is a New Episode of Chicago PD on Tonight? (January 1, 2025)

The Best of Burgess: Season 12... So Far | Chicago P.D. | NBC

From new investigators making their way to the squad room to fiery romances emerging amid the chaos, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has delivered non-stop thrills and chills, and viewers can't wait for new episodes to return amid NBC's midseason schedule.

The countdown to new episodes of Chicago P.D. has been grueling, thanks largely to the excitement in store for Chi-Hards this season. Not only do we have wedding bells ringing for Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) pretty soon, but we're ringing in the new year with an action-packed One Chicago crossover event, the first since 2019. It's been a while since these Windy City first responders reunited — and you won't want to miss it.

Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 and get details about when episodes return in 2025.

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 4.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, January 1, 2025? No. There is not a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight, Wednesday, January 1. All three One Chicago series remain on a hiatus until the new year. During the break, you can stream episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6 "Sympathetic Reflex". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

