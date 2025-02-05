Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (February 5, 2025)
Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit is here to kick criminal butt and save the day, every Wednesday on NBC.
Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been an action-packed ride, and after that gripping One Chicago crossover episode, viewers are ready to get back to the Intelligence Unit bullpen.
It was thrilling to see Firehouse 51, Chicago Med's finest, and P.D.'s tenacious force all come together to save the day, but it wasn't a simple task for the Intelligence Unit. Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) was critically wounded, and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was trapped beneath a collapsed subway tunnel for hours — but despite their hurdles — everyone went to sleep that night safe and sound. Because tackling life-or-death crises on a daily basis is what the Intelligence Unit does best.
"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."
Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.
Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, February 5, 2025?
Yes!
The logline for Chicago P.D.'s February 5 episode — Season 12, Episode 12 ("The Good Shepherd") — reads: "Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen."
Every episode of Chicago P.D. is available on Peacock, the go-to place for a One Chicago marathon ahead of the action-packed crossover.
"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."