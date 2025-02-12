Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (February 12, 2025)

Voight and the Intelligence Team in the Most Stressful Moments | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit is here to kick criminal butt and save the day.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been in no shortage of intensity.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Not only did Chi-Hards enjoy a three-part One Chicago crossover episode, but we also have some exciting developments still on the horizon. After years of slow-burn romance, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are getting married in the Season 12 finale. Between the intense drama and high-octane investigations, Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit has been pounding the pavement this season, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Chicago P.D. Season 12

Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, February 12, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight. Chicago P.D. will air a re-run of Season 12, Episode 4 ("The After") on February 12. The logline reads: "Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen."

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, February 19 at 10/9c on NBC. New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 13 ("Street Jesus") — "A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground."

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Every episode of Chicago P.D. is available on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."